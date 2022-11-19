Tennessee Tech hosts East Tennessee State after Sebree's 22-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3)
Cookeville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jaylen Sebree scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Coppin State Eagles.
Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.
East Tennessee State finished 4-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.
