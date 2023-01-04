Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois following Luers' 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-9, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Dan Luers scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 91-80 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. The Golden Eagles are 4-3 on their home court. Tennessee Tech has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Eastern Illinois is second in the OVC giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Advertisement

Kinyon Hodges is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article