Tennessee Tech hosts Muhammad and Troy

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Troy Trojans (6-4)
The Golden Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Tennessee Tech is eighth in the OVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Walter Peggs Jr. averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Phillips averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Christyon Eugene is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.7 points for Troy.
Jaylen Sebree is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Brett Thompson is averaging 11.6 points for Tennessee Tech.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.