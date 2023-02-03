Tennessee Tech hosts Southeast Missouri State after Russell's 37-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-11, 8-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-14, 6-5 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Phillip Russell scored 37 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 99-98 victory over the Little Rock Trojans. The Golden Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is second in the OVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Brett Thompson averaging 3.0.

The Redhawks are 8-3 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Russell is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Chris Harris is shooting 39.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

