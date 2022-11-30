Tennessee Tech hosts Stephens and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (3-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4)
The Mocs are 0-2 on the road. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Tennessee Tech.
Stephens is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.2 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 11.2 points for Chattanooga.
