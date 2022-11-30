Tennessee Tech hosts Stephens and Chattanooga

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (3-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4) Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee Tech -7; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jake Stephens scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 69-66 win against the Murray State Racers. The Golden Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Tennessee Tech has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mocs are 0-2 on the road. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Tennessee Tech.

Stephens is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.2 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 11.2 points for Chattanooga.

