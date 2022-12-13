Tennessee Tech takes on Lipscomb, aims to halt 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech comes into the matchup with Lipscomb after losing four games in a row. The Bisons have gone 5-0 at home. Lipscomb ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 3.0.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Jayvis Harvey averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.9% for Lipscomb.

Brett Thompson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 11.3 points for Tennessee Tech.

