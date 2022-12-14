Tennessee Tech visits Lipscomb, looks to stop road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) at Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -10.5; over/under is 147 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will aim to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Golden Eagles face Lipscomb. The Bisons have gone 5-0 at home. Lipscomb is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-5 away from home. Tennessee Tech is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bisons. Derrin Boyd is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.9% for Lipscomb.

Brett Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 11.3 points for Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

