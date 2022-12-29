Tennessee Tech visits SIU-Edwardsville after Strong's 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-9) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-4) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -10; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Grant Strong scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 104-72 win over the Kentucky Christian Knights. The Cougars have gone 4-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 9.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Tennessee Tech is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Cougars and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Brett Thompson is averaging 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

