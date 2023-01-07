Tennessee Tech visits UT Martin after Stewart's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (10-6, 2-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -6.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Parker Stewart scored 25 points in UT Martin’s 87-82 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Skyhawks are 9-0 on their home court. UT Martin is the OVC leader with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Nix averaging 2.6.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Skyhawks and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Skyhawks. Desmond Williams is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Advertisement

Jaylen Sebree is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article