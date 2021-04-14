Diboundje will play with the French national team in July at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He attended the Monteverde Academy Center for Basketball Development this season. He helped lead its prep national team to a 23-7 record.
He joins a 2021 signing class that includes five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler and wing Jahmai Mashack.
___
