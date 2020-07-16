“I love this game, my teammates, and my coaches and I will do anything to help this program succeed,” Pope wrote. “Prayers would be appreciated. Minor setback for a major comeback.”
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt senior has started 14 of his 33 career games and is primarily a run blocker. He had four catches for 21 yards last season.
___
