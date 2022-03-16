The Lancers are 15-1 in Big South play. Longwood is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.0% from downtown. DeShaun Wade paces the Lancers shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Justin Hill is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___