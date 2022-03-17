The Lancers are 15-1 against Big South teams. Longwood is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.0% from deep. DeShaun Wade leads the Lancers shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Kennedy Chandler is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Justin Hill is averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___