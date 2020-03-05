No. 6-seed Tennessee advances to play third-seeded Kentucky on Friday.
Missouri, the 11th seed, established a 34-26 halftime lead on the strength of 12-of-25 shooting from the field that included five 3-pointers. Tennessee (21-9) regrouped and Missouri (9-22) fell apart as the Volunteers outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the third quarter. Tennessee shot 8 of 13 in the quarter while Missouri was errant on 13 of 14 . Tennessee also took control of the glass with a 13-3 rebounding advantage in the quarter.
Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 13 points but missed 14 of 17. Hannah Schucts scored 11.
