Smith’s career was in question after blood clots were found in his lungs in 2018, but he came back to earn first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors this past season.

Smith has led coat drives for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry each of the last two seasons. Over 1,000 coats were donated each year. Smith also frequently speaks to youth groups and elementary schools.

A $10,000 contribution in Smith’s name will go to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Witten’s SCORE Foundation.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25