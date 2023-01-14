Tennyson has 28, Texas A&M-CC tops New Orleans 97-79

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trey Tennyson had 28 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-79 victory against New Orleans on Saturday night.
Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (6-10, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five assists. New Orleans also got 16 points from Khaleb Wilson-Rouse. In addition, Simeon Kirkland finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Texas A&M-CC visits Lamar while New Orleans hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.