Tennyson has 28, Texas A&M-CC tops New Orleans 97-79

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trey Tennyson had 28 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-79 victory against New Orleans on Saturday night.

Tennyson shot 10 for 16, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Islanders (11-7, 4-1 Southland Conference). Isaac Mushila scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds. Ross Williams recorded 14 points and was 5 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance).