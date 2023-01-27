Tennyson leads Texas A&M-CC against McNeese after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (5-16, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-9, 5-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the McNeese Cowboys after Trey Tennyson scored 27 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 96-86 win over the Nicholls State Colonels. The Islanders are 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Isaac Mushila leads the Islanders with 9.8 boards.

The Cowboys are 2-6 in Southland play. McNeese allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Islanders and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mushila is averaging 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Zach Scott is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals. Christian Shumate is shooting 53.1% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

