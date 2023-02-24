Tennyson leads Texas A&M-CC against Northwestern State after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (20-9, 12-4 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 12-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays the Northwestern State Demons after Trey Tennyson scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 84-80 loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Islanders are 12-2 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC has an 8-7 record against teams over .500.

The Demons are 12-4 against conference opponents. Northwestern State scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrion Murdix is averaging 13.3 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Demarcus Sharp is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 17.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Demons: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

