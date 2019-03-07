INDIANAPOLIS — Ali Patberg scored 20 points, Brenna Wise added 19 and 10th-seeded Indiana beat No. 7 seed Minnesota 66-58 in a Big Ten tournament second-round game on Thursday.

Patberg and Wise combined to go 6 of 8 for all of the Hoosiers’ 3-point field goals with Indiana (20-11) shooting 46 percent overall. Jaelynn Penn added 11 points and eight rebounds. Bendu Yeaney had eight assists.

Destiny Pitts scored 25 points but missed all seven of her attempts from the arc for the Gophers (20-10), who made only 1 of 15 3-point tries but sank all 17 of their free throws. Kenisha Bell added 15 points — going over 1,700 in her career — and grabbed nine rebounds.

Minnesota led only after making the opening basket. Indiana went ahead by 10 after one quarter and led by 14 at halftime. The Gophers only got as close as six in the final 2½ minutes, but no closer.

Indiana will play No. 10-ranked and second-seeded Iowa in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.