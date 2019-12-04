“That’s something I do in video games,” sophomore guard Eric Ayala said.

Wiggins’s half-ending slam was the “SportsCenter” Top 10 candidate from Maryland’s 72-51 dismantling of Notre Dame on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But those highlights, that’s not what these Terrapins are about. There is substance here with the sizzle.

“Wow,” Irish Coach Mike Brey said. “They are really good. That was varsity against the JV tonight. . . . Sky’s the limit for them.”

Don’t come watch these Terrapins because they’re unbeaten, because it’s only December. Don’t come watch them because they’re ranked third in the country, because at this point in the year, what does that mean anyway? Don’t even come watch them because of plays like Wiggins’s dunk — though, honestly, that would be excusable. And certainly don’t come watch them because of what outsiders expected of them before the year even began, when they were ranked seventh based on the most dangerous word in sports: potential.

No, come watch them because of what they expect of themselves.

“I know,” Ayala said, “that we’ve got one of the best teams in the country.”

Sound haughty three weeks before Christmas? Maybe so. But it is undeniably the mind-set of this team. Wednesday’s win was solid and fun. It was also nothing more than a building block.

“We’re so focused on being the best team we can be in February and March,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said, “that we’re not focused on anything else.”

This was true before the preseason rankings, before the rise to No. 3, before what is now a 9-0 start, before a manhandling of Marquette to win a tournament in Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend. Rather, Turgeon thought of February and March 2020 back in the spring and summer of 2019. Under NCAA rules, teams could begin formal practices in late September. Turgeon waited two weeks.

A college coach voluntarily giving back practice time is something like a Sumo wrestler declining the buffet. So, Mark, why did you do this?

“Because I knew I wanted to be fresh, fresher as the year goes on,” Turgeon said.

Turgeon heard Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski after the Blue Devils’ season-opening win over Kansas on Nov. 5 say something like, “Our 30 days of practice really helped us prepare for this game.” Maryland’s 34th practice was Tuesday — four weeks after Duke and Kansas opened the year.

“Right or wrong, we’re playing at a pretty high level,” Turgeon said. “We’re figuring out how to win games.”

Turgeon knew some of his previous teams have worn down come spring. This group deserved a chance at something different. That doesn’t mean the coach calmly raked leaves and watched the Hallmark Channel on those days when he could have, by rule, had his team practicing.

“That last weekend, I was sitting around, just going crazy,” he said. “I was chewing my nails. I was thinking, ‘Oh, we started too late.’ ”

He called his buddies in the coaching fraternity, speed dialed anyone who would pick up, because what else was there to do? The response: “Our guys are already tired of practice. We already hate each other.”

The entire experiment, though, wasn’t just an attempt to make sure, physically, the Terps were better rested come March. It was a statement about the confidence Turgeon has in this group. Unorthodox is fine. There is a belief in these methods for these guys.

“I’m older now,” Turgeon said. “I wouldn’t say I’m calmer. But I trust myself. I trust my team.”

This may well be a team worth trusting, and not just because offense can come from any number of places. Wednesday night, the Terps got two points from senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. in the first half — and led by 12.

But the most impressive aspect thus far might be how the Terps play defense. They can defend in the post, with a sturdier Jalen Smith (16 rebounds, five blocks Wednesday) there to swat away trash and clean up the glass. And man, can they defend on the perimeter — with quickness and length. Not to mention how they can defend in waves, with 10 effective bodies who might be part of a scary deep rotation long after the regular season is over.

“They’re really gifted defensively,” Brey said. “They smothered us. It’s kind of demoralizing.”

Notre Dame (6-2) hasn’t been a particularly good shooting team thus far this season, but the Terps made the Irish look borderline incompetent in the first 20 minutes. Notre Dame missed 20 of its first 28 shots overall and 10 of its first 11 threes. For the night, Notre Dame shot 29 percent from the field. That’s not all poor marksmanship. That’s a lot of Terrapin hands in a lot of Irish faces.

So could a team that’s offensively diverse — five Terps scored at least nine points Wednesday — actually end up with defense as its identity?

“We can be both,” Turgeon said. “We can be real explosive offensively, I think, and I think we can be a real good defensive team.”

In a world in which the defending national champion is Virginia — suffocating, unrelenting Virginia — that’s not a bad place to start.

“Defense is pretty much the start of everything,” Smith said.

Turgeon, of course, has coached one other team in his nine years in College Park ranked this highly — the 2015-16 team that entered the season at No. 3, bumped as high as No. 2 and finished the year ranked, um, 18th. It’s Turgeon’s team that advanced furthest in the tournament, into Sweet 16 weekend, but those Terps were blown out by Kansas.

Given the stars on that squad — one-and-done center Diamond Stone, NBA mainstay Jake Layman, Duke transfer Rasheed Sulaimon, etc. — the season wasn’t embraced as it might have been, given the perception of how deep those Terps could have (should have?) advanced.

Potential. It’s a killer.

That team, though, was completely different than this one. Sulaimon joined in September and had only one year of eligibility left. Stone, still (arguably) the highest-profile recruit of the Turgeon era, never seemed consistently engaged. The parts seemed greater than the whole.

This group, already, has not only been together longer, but it’s all-in. The Big Ten schedule begins Saturday against Illinois. The Terrapins are already impressive. But what’s to come?

“We’re getting better,” Turgeon said. “We’re getting so much better. We’re going to get a lotttttttt better.”

That’s the goal. It’s also, for better or worse, the expectation. It’s December, and a Maryland team with talent and tenacity is just getting started. It makes you wonder: What if the Terps really are playing their best basketball in February and March?

