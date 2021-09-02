It makes sense for these teams to face each other in a nonconference game, since both are fairly recent arrivals in the Big Ten and the Big 12 — leagues with teams that are generally farther out toward the center of the country. But although Maryland and West Virginia are about 200 miles apart, there may not be much familiarity between the programs this year. They haven’t met in a while, and in last year’s pandemic-shortened season, the Terps played only five games.