As encouraging as last week’s performance was, Maryland has won big games before in recent Septembers, only to struggle the rest of the way. The Terps opened the season with wins over Texas in 2017 and 2018, but they finished with a losing record both times. In 2019 — Locksley’s first year at the helm — Maryland routed a nationally ranked Syracuse team 63-20 in the second game of the season, then won only one more time that year.