Terry and Georgia Tech host Florida State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Florida State Seminoles after Lance Terry scored 24 points in Georgia Tech’s 76-70 victory against the Miami Hurricanes. The Seminoles are 4-4 in home games. Florida State is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Warley is averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Deivon Smith is averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article