David Azore had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (13-17, 9-10). Jabari Narcis added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sam Griffin had 13 points.
Brian Warren, who was second on the Mavericks in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (3 of 15).
The Bobcats evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 64-62 on Jan. 25. Texas State finishes out the regular season against South Alabama on the road on Tuesday. Texas-Arlington finishes out the regular season against Troy on the road on Tuesday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
