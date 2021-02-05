The Pilots are 6-11 overall and 0-8 in the WCC this season. The team announced it was moving on a day after the Pilots fell 105-60 at home to BYU.
“I would like to thank Coach Porter for his service to the University,” Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam said in a statement. “The timing of these changes are never ideal, especially with all the disruptions this season that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, it was decided that it was best to move forward now and focus on the future of the program and the search for the next head coach.”
Porter’s time in the NBA included stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.
