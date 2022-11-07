Terry sparks Georgia Tech to 93-63 win over Clayton State

ATLANTA — Lance Terry scored 16 points to lead six players in double figures and Georgia Tech rolled to a 93-63 victory over Division II-member Clayton State in a season opener on Monday night.
Kyle Sturdivant, Deivon Smith and reserve Miles Kelly all scored 10 for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets outscored Clayton State 52-34 in the paint and their 21 offensive rebounds led to 15 second-chance points.
Brian Coffey II led the Lakers with 17 points and Ricardo Saams Jr. scored 12 with eight rebounds. Clayton State sank just 4 of 22 shots from 3-point range, including 1 of 7 by Coffey.
Terry hit all four of his 3-pointers and scored 14 in the second half as Georgia Tech pulled away from a 34-all tie at halftime.
