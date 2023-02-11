Texas A&M-CC defeats Lamar 61-52

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Trey Tennyson’s 18 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Lamar 61-52 on Saturday night.
Chris Pryor finished with 17 points, seven assists and four steals for the Cardinals (8-18, 4-10). Nate Calmese added 12 points for Lamar. Jakevion Buckley also recorded seven points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls State while Lamar hosts Houston Christian.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.