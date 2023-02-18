Texas A&M-CC defeats McNeese State 77-54

Tennyson was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Islanders (19-9, 12-3 Southland Conference). Terrion Murdix scored 14 points and added nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. De’Lazarus Keys shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Islanders picked up their eighth straight win.