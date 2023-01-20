Texas A&M-CC faces Houston Baptist following Mushila's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-8, 4-2 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-13, 3-3 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays the Houston Baptist Huskies after Isaac Mushila scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 68-66 loss to the Lamar Cardinals. The Huskies have gone 5-5 at home. Houston Baptist is sixth in the Southland with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bonke Maring averaging 2.4.

The Islanders are 4-2 in conference games. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mushila averaging 3.4.

The Huskies and Islanders meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Maks Klanjscek is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Mushila is averaging 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

