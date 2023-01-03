Texas A&M-CC hosts Incarnate Word after Cisse's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jonathan Cisse scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-74 overtime loss to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Islanders have gone 6-0 at home. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 9.7.

The Cardinals have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Islanders and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross Williams is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.5 points. Mushila is averaging 14.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Niki Krause is averaging 8.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Cisse is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

