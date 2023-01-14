Texas A&M-CC hosts New Orleans following Jackson's 22-point game

New Orleans Privateers (6-9, 3-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-7, 3-1 Southland)
The Islanders have gone 7-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Mushila averaging 4.7.
The Privateers have gone 3-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is the top team in the Southland shooting 38.0% from downtown. Marquez Cooper leads the Privateers shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Islanders and Privateers match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mushila is averaging 13.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
Jordan Johnson is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.
Privateers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.