Texas A&M-CC finished 23-12 overall with a 16-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Islanders averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free throw line and 19.2 from 3-point range.

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-CC Islanders will square off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

CSU Bakersfield went 9-19 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.