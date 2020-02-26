Bryson Robinson led New Orleans (8-19, 4-13) with 23 points. Troy Green scored 19 and Jahmel Myers scored 15. The Privateers finished 31-of-60 shooting (51.7%) but missed eight foul shots.
Smith’s three-point play with 11:27 remaining gave the Islanders a 54-53 lead they were up the rest of the way. His play ignited a 20-7 run. Hunte’s 3 with 5:36 left made it 71-60. New Orleans never got closer than five from there.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.