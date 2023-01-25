Texas A&M-CC takes on Nicholls State following Tennyson's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (10-9, 5-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-9, 4-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces the Nicholls State Colonels after Trey Tennyson scored 25 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 90-78 loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Islanders are 8-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels are 5-2 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

The Islanders and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross Williams is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.7 points. Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Caleb Huffman is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

