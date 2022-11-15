Texas A&M CC tops Air Force 73-69 in OT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Demarcus Demonia scored 25 points and threw down a dunk with 26 seconds left in overtime for the go-ahead basket and Texas A&M-Commerce beat Air Force 73-69 on Monday night.
Air Force’s Nikc Jackson slammed it home with seven seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 61-all. The Lions’ Alonzo Dodd missed a jump shot with two seconds left to force overtime.
Kalen Williams scored 13 points for the Lions 1-2 and Roberts 11 off the bench.
Heidbreder scored 16 points for Air Force (1-2), Jeffrey Mills 13 and Rytis Petraitis 11 and 10 rebounds off the bench.
