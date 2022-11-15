Texas A&M CC tops Air Force 73-69 in OT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Demarcus Demonia scored 25 points and threw down a dunk with 26 seconds left in overtime for the go-ahead basket and Texas A&M-Commerce beat Air Force 73-69 on Monday night.

On the Falcons’ following possession C.J. Roberts came up with a steal of Jake Heidbreder, got fouled and made two free throws with seven seconds left to conclude the win.