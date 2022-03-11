The Colonels are 11-1 on their home court. Nicholls State scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.
The Islanders have gone 7-7 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is 9-9 against opponents with a winning record.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Colonels won 86-75 in the last matchup on March 3. Gordon led the Colonels with 21 points, and De’Lazarus Keys led the Islanders with 17 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.
Terrion Murdix is averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 11.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.
Islanders: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.