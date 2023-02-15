Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls State following Huffman's 31-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-9, 10-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-11, 8-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Caleb Huffman scored 31 points in Nicholls State’s 88-77 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions. The Colonels are 8-0 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

The Islanders are 10-3 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is averaging 15.9 points and two steals for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Trey Tennyson is averaging 15.2 points for the Islanders. Mushila is averaging 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

