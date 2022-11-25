Texas A&M-CC visits UTEP following Williams' 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1) El Paso, Texas; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UTEP -3; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the UTEP Miners after Ross Williams scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 98-67 victory against the Alcorn State Braves. The Miners are 4-0 on their home court. UTEP is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Islanders have gone 0-1 away from home. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is shooting 21.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 11.8 points. Ze’Rik Onyema is shooting 70.0% and averaging 10.6 points for UTEP.

Mushila is shooting 56.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 13.2 points for Texas A&M-CC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article