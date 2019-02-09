COLUMBIA, Mo. — Wendell Mitchell scored 20 points to help Texas A&M erase a 12-point, second-half deficit and beat Missouri 68-59 on Saturday.

TJ Starks scored 15 points, Christian Mekowulu added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Savion Flagg finished with 12 points for the Aggies (9-13, 2-8 Southeastern Conference).

Javon Pickett led Missouri (11-11, 2-8) with 15 points, and Torrence Watson and Jordan Geist each scored 12. Junior forward Reed Nikko, making his first career start, finished with a season-high eight points.

The Aggies trailed 30-21 at halftime, largely because they committed 10 turnovers against Missouri’s sagging man-to-man defense that ranks next-to-last in the SEC in steals. The Tigers expanded the lead to 12 points on a Watson 3-pointer with 17:39 left.

Starks sparked a Texas A&M comeback by blowing by defenders and converting drives to the basket. Flagg’s 3-pointer in transition gave the Aggies the lead at 46-44 with 7:23 remaining. They pulled away late as Missouri frittered away offensive possessions with 10 second-half turnovers.

The Tigers’ second- and third-leading scorers did not play. Sophomore forward Jeremiah Tilmon missed the game because of emergency wisdom teeth removal on Saturday, a team spokesperson said. Sophomore guard Mark Smith missed his fifth straight game after spraining his ankle on Jan. 23.



Missouri’s Javon Pickett celebrates after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (L.G. Patterson/Associated Press)

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: This was the second time in SEC play the Tigers squandered a double-digit second-half lead at home. On Jan. 26, Missouri led LSU by 14 points with just over two minutes left in regulation and lost in overtime.

Texas A&M: The Aggies, who were playing without key reserve Josh Nebo because of a leg injury, broke a six-game SEC losing streak and avenged a 23-point home loss to Missouri on Jan. 19. Nebo, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, had posted double-doubles in points and rebounds in two of his last three games, but the Aggies were able to survive with a smaller lineup.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers face Arkansas on Tuesday at home.

Texas A&M: The Aggies play host to Georgia on Tuesday.

