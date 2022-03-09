The Gators are 9-9 in SEC play. Florida is 3-2 in one-possession games.
The teams play each other for the second time this season. Texas A&M won the last matchup 56-55 on Feb. 16. Quenton Jackson scored 16 to help lead Texas A&M to the win, and Colin Castleton scored 15 points for Florida.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals. Tyrece Radford is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
Castleton is averaging 16.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68 points per game.
Gators: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.