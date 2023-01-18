Texas A&M holds off Florida rally for seventh straight win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Julius Marble scored 19 points, Dexter Dennis had 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Texas A&M held off a late rally by Florida, defeating the Gators 54-52 on Wednesday night.
After leading by 11 points at halftime, the Aggies clung to their dwindling lead throughout the second half. An alley-oop dunk by Florida’s Colin Castleton drew the Gators to within 46-44 with 1:43 remaining before Taylor made both ends of the one-and-one for a four-point Texas A&M lead with 1:01 to go.
Riley Kugel’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds to go got the Gators within one point for the first time in 34 minutes of play, then Taylor converted another one-and-one to give the Aggies a 52-49 lead with 23 seconds left. Florida’s Myreon Jones missed a layup, Castleton’s follow was blocked by Andersson Garcia, and Tyreece Radford broke away for a dunk that gave the Aggies a 54-49 lead with four seconds left.
Florida had one last chance after Jones hit a 3-pointer and Garcia lost the ball on the in-bounds play but Jones’ 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
Castleton finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Jones scored 10 points for the Gators (10-8, 3-3).
As was the case in each game of their three-game winning streak, the Gators came out misfiring in the first half, this time to an extreme. Florida made two shots in the first half and trailed 23-12 at the break. The Gators were 2-for-26 from the field (7.7%), 1-for-11 on 3-pointers and made 7 of 10 free throws.
Florida trailed by 13 in the first half against Georgia, by seven against LSU and by 11 against Missouri. The Gators won all three games.
