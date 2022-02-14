The Gators are 6-6 in SEC play. Florida averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.
The Aggies and Gators meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.
Colin Castleton is averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.
Gators: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.