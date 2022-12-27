Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State following Taylor's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (8-4) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-5) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -17.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 67-62 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Aggies are 4-1 in home games. Texas A&M is sixth in the SEC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Demons are 4-3 in road games. Northwestern State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Taylor is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Ja’Monta Black averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Demons: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

