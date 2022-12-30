Texas A&M hosts Prairie View A&M after Coleman's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-8) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) College Station, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -18.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Henry Coleman III scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 64-52 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 in home games. Texas A&M averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-7 on the road. Prairie View A&M allows 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

William Douglas is averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article