Texas A&M hosts Wofford after Paveletzke's 23-point showing

Wofford Terriers (7-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-4) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points in Wofford’s 107-65 win over the Montreat Cavaliers. The Aggies are 4-0 in home games. Texas A&M is eighth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrece Radford averaging 2.1.

The Terriers have gone 0-5 away from home. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.

Paveletzke is averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Wofford.

