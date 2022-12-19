Texas A&M hosts Wofford after Paveletzke's 23-point showing

Wofford Terriers (7-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (6-4)
The Terriers have gone 0-5 away from home. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.
Paveletzke is averaging 15.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Wofford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.