The Aggies took the lead for good with about nine minutes remaining in the first half and led 33-29 at the break. Murrell’s 3-pointer cut the Ole Miss deficit to 39-37, but the Aggies pulled away with a 19-3 run for a 58-40 advantage with 7:29 to go. Radford sparked the surge with a 3-pointer and Taylor scored nine points during the stretch.