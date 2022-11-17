Texas A&M looks to snap six-game skid, hosts UMass

Not much is on the line in this matchup of teams having dreadful seasons and without a win since September. The Aggies opened the season ranked No. 6 but have struggled all season and have lost six in a row. They might get their first win since Sept. 24 when they take a break from the rigors of SEC play to host UMass, losers of seven straight. UMass got its only win this season, 20-3, over Stony Brook on Sept. 17.