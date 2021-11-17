Jackson also highlighted the second half with some high-flying dunks.
Cash had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Williams scored 10 points for Texas A&M (4-0). The Aggies outrebounded HBU 43-26 and had a 38-14 advantage for points in the paint.
The Aggies travel to Las Vegas for a battle with Wisconsin in the Maui Invitational on Monday.
Darius Lee had 13 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-2). The Huskies turned it over 22 times and shot 26.5% from the field.
