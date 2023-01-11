Texas A&M plays No. 20 Missouri, aims for 5th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -4; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Aggies take on No. 20 Missouri. The Aggies are 7-1 on their home court. Texas A&M is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-1 against SEC opponents. Missouri has a 10-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies and Tigers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

D’Moi Hodge is averaging 15.9 points and 2.8 steals for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

