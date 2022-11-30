Texas A&M plays SMU following Radford's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (3-3) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -12.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the SMU Mustangs after Tyrece Radford scored 31 points in Texas A&M’s 82-66 win against the DePaul Blue Demons. The Aggies have gone 2-0 in home games. Texas A&M is eighth in the SEC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 7.3.

The Mustangs are 0-1 on the road. SMU is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.

Zach Nutall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Zhruic Phelps is averaging 18.5 points and 1.7 steals for SMU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article