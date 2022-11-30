Texas A&M plays SMU following Radford's 31-point outing

SMU Mustangs (3-3) at Texas A&M Aggies (4-2)
The Mustangs are 0-1 on the road. SMU is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Aggies. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Texas A&M.
Zach Nutall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Zhruic Phelps is averaging 18.5 points and 1.7 steals for SMU.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.